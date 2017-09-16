Juvenile injured in Sterling hit-and-run

STERLING, Illinois — Sterling Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a male juvenile.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16.

Police say a vehicle was headed westbound in the 200 block of East 12th Street when it hit a male juvenile and a parked car, before fleeing the scene.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Sterling Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.