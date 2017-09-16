Female officer assaulted at East Moline Correctional Center

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating after an assault at the East Moline Correctional Center.

According to spokeswoman Nicole Wilson, an inmate assaulted a female officer at the facility. The officer was treated for injuries at the hospital, and she has been released.

The offender was transferred to a different facility and placed in segregation.

After the IDOC completes its investigation, the department will forward the case to the state’s attorney for possible prosecution.

As of Saturday evening, the East Moline Correctional Center remained on full lockdown.