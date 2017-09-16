A little rain finally will arrive on Sunday morning

It sure was another warm afternoon! We won’t be getting too cool tonight as more cloud cover will build in this evening and overnight tonight. A front moving in from the west will be sparking some showers and storms, but it appears that most of the rain will hold off until early Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts aren’t looking impressive… totals will likely be less than 0.25 inches.

Much of the rain will be gone late Sunday morning, but some cloud cover will linger in the afternoon. A nice breeze from the northwest will help keep highs in the upper 70s.

Another round of much needed showers and storms will arrive on Monday. This will also be the last day for a while that highs will stay in the 70s. Warmer air will be moving back in for the rest of the week, and temperatures will climb into the 80s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham