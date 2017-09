× Westbound traffic blocked at I-80 Bridge in LeClaire

LeClaire, Iowa — Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 is blocked due to a crash.

Before noon, Google was reporting a nearly 30-minute delay at the Mississippi River Bridge.  Around 12:15 p.m., that delay dropped down to 11 minutes.

Traffic maps showed traffic was backed up beyond the Interstate 88 interchange.

Eastbound traffic was moving smoothly.

