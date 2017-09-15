Weekend to be the 3rd warmest in two months…Shower chance Sunday

A pretty warm day it turned out to be again as daytime highs had no problem reaching around 90 degrees. This will result in a pretty warm evening for those high school football games with temperatures around 80 at kickoff to lower 70s come the last play of the game. Lows overnight will only dip into the lower 60s.

Little change expected on Saturday as temperatures will remain toasty with highs flirting around 90 degrees again. Might feel some humidity out there but given the corn fields have already ‘sweated’ its moisture away from earlier this season it shouldn’t be all too bad.

Clouds will increase that night as a weak front from the west slides through. A few showers will be expected along this front as it arrives on Sunday morning. However, the intensity is still expected to be light and the coverage looks spotty.

Temperatures that Sunday will just reach over 80 degrees which will be quite common for daytime highs going into next week. Fortunately, a few shower chances will be noticed as well with the best chance and coverage expected Monday and Wednesday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here