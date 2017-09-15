Week 5 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Bureau Valley!

Manlius, ILLINOIS – Jesyka and I had a great time in Rock Falls Friday, September 15, and Good Morning Quad Cities is already thinking about Week 5!

Friday, September 22, we head to Bureau Valley High School in Manlius, where it’s also Homecoming weekend! The Storm take on the Riverdale Rams that night at 7:30

News 8’s Angie Sharp needs the students, band, and cheerleaders to be on the field at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. on the football field. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m. with a special Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page from 7-7:30 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR: We are starting a challenge during The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally. We want each school to come up with their best ‘Pre-Game Pep Rally’ signs for their morning. We’d like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes!

Hopefully, Bureau Valley High School has just as much school spirit as Rock Falls did!