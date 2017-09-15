Studio 8 features Minnesota blues band ‘4 on the Floor’

Who we are: 4 on the Floor

What our music is: Stompin’ Blues

What sets our music apart from the rest: “We share the good word of rock and roll to anyone who’s willing to listen and have a good time. Our band was started in the name of merriment and camaraderie so if you come to one of our shows you’re probably going to meet all your neighbors and probably have some lifetime friends, that’s how 4 on the Floor works.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to see 4 on the Floor's Facebook page

Minnesota natives "4 on the Floor" played at Codfish Hallow on Thursday, September 14th with Virginia band "Sleepwalkers".

**If you would like to be a Weekly Featured Local Artist/Band on WQAD Studio 8, please complete the Featured Band Contact Form — click here. Also have a YouTube or SoundCloud link to a single song or a playlist of 2-5 songs that you can submit you would like to feature.