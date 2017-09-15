× Rock Falls Rockets show up for Homecoming on The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

ROCK FALLS, Illinois- Week four of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally took us to Rock Falls High School, and boy did the students show their support.

Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Rich Montgomery had the students at the field at 4:45 a.m. That may be a new record!

The Rockets have an advantage. It is their homecoming week, and Friday, September 15, we interviewed Homecoming King Zac McKenzie and Homecoming Queen Nayelli Rodriguez.

The students came out in full support Friday with their signs, and even their FATheads.

Rock Falls takes on Oregon High School Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Hinders Field. Here our interview with Montgomery below.

