Photo of local cop pushing broken-down wheelchair uphill gets community recognition

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — An officer with the Rock Island Police Department is getting a little recognition for helping out a fellow Quad Citizen.

A photo that surfaced on Facebook applauded an officer, who the department identified as Officer Nichols, for helping push a broken-down electric wheelchair up a hill. The good deed happened on 31st Street, where the officer pushed the woman out of the hot sun and waited for help.

More than 100 people “liked” the post and several people shared it as well.

Related:

Chicago cop saves life of man who collapsed on basketball court

Cop donates kidney to child after seeing Facebook post

Cops drive drunk man home, take selfie with him so he knows how he got there

Dixon, Illinois might have the most fun cops in the Midwest

Noise complaint over kids playing basketball launches national project