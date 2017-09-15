Pair of alleged heroin dealers busted on Interstate 280 in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — An interstate drug bust by Moline Police resulted in the confiscation of two kilos of black tar heroin and the arrest of two Ohio residents on Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to a media release, MPD officer Chase Schwigen initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 280, just west of the I-74 interchange around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Schwigen, who is trained in interstate drug trafficking, pulled over a 2017 Cadillac Escalade with California plates driven by Terry Woody, 38 and Julienn Walker, 32, both of Ohio.

The two men had flown from Ohio to Losa Angeles and rented the Escalade to drive back to Ohio. An Illinois State Police sergeant who arrived at the traffic stop conducted an exterior search of the vehicle using a K9 unit and the K9 alerted officers that narcotics were inside.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the two kilograms of black tar heroin concealed in the spare tire of the SUV. The estimated value of the drugs is $600,000.

Walker and Woody were arrested and booked into the Rock Island County Jail charged with controlled substance trafficking. Bond for each was set at $500,000.