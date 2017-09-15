NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: We’re trying to make rain…

..without Eric having to do another rain dance:

On Friday, September 15th during our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11, we tried making some rainmakers so we can get away from these drought conditions.

I found this kid-friendly activity on the blog, The Imagination Tree. All you need are cardboard tubes with a top (we used Pringles cans, which also gave us a snack!), nails, a hammer, stuff to decorate your tube, and dried beans or pasta to make the rain.

Here's how they turned out, plus check out the weather-related cocktail Eric made for us:

In Friday fashion, we had a signature cocktail for our Nailed It Or Failed It segment. Try out this recipe to you get you - and hopefully Mother Nature - thinking about rain:

The Dark and Stormy

2 ounces of dark rum

5 ounces ginger beer

Lime wedge

Pour the rum over ice in highball and fill with ginger beer.

Squeeze the lime wedge into the glass.

Cheers!