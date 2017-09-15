Live Now: Poor air quality detected in the area this morning

Poor air quality has been detected across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois early this Friday morning. At 3:00 a.m., conditions were considered poor – level orange. That means those with breathing difficulty, emphysema, asthma, and other lung issues could be susceptible to complications. Limit your exertion and use air conditioning if possible. The Environmental Protection Agency releases air quality information every hour. Without ample wind movement in the atmosphere, conditions may worsen at times through the morning and into the afternoon.

Current pollution includes ozone and particulate matter. Ozone is a very important part of our upper level atmosphere but when it is detected at the bottom, where we live, it can produce health problems. In addition, particulate matter is increased due to ongoing wildfires in the Rocky Mountain States.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen