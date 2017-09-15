Illinois Attorney General won’t seek re-election in 2018

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she’s not seeking re-election for a fifth term.

The Chicago Democrat made the announcement Friday, reversing previous public statements that she’d run again in 2018.

In the statement she says it’s time to seek a “new challenge.”

Madigan wasn’t immediately available for interviews and didn’t detail her future plans.

She briefly considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she’d seek re-election instead.

She’s the daughter of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and in a 2013 statement said the state wouldn’t be “well-served by having a governor and speaker of the House from the same family.”

Michael Madigan says in a statement that his daughter has always stood up for what’s right and he’s proud of her personal and professional accomplishments.

“No father could be prouder of his daughter’s personal and professional accomplishments, and I look forward to watching her continue her commitment to helping people in a new capacity.”

