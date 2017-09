× Blood drive planned in celebration of 80-year-old who donated 100th gallon of blood

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — After donating 100 gallons of blood in his 80 years (that’s about 800 donations), QC man Terry Calhoun is hosting a celebration blood drive at his church.

The drive, dubbed as “Celebration of a Century” will be held at The First Church of the Nazarene in Rock Island from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

His goal is for the blood drive to get 100 donations.