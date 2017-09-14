We’ll be heating up just in time for the weekend

It was another lovely afternoon! Our mostly sunny sky will give way to a clear sky later tonight. It won’t be nearly as cool with lows getting around 60 by the sunrise, and a little patchy fog is possible.

Temperatures will quickly rise on Friday as highs get close to 90! Thankfully, the humidity will be tolerable. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine as well. The dry weather will continue to last that evening, so you’re good to go for any football games that night.

Similar weather stays in put on Saturday with highs near 90. However, more cloud cover will be arriving that evening, and we actually have the chance for a few showers that night. These will continue into Sunday morning. Another chance at a few storms will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham