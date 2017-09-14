× We Need YOUR Questions for the University of Iowa’s VP for Student Life

It’s home to more than 30,000 students from all over the world – and a good chunk from the Quad Cities.

On Thursday, September 21st, we are heading to Iowa City to have “Breakfast With…” the Vice President for Student Life at the University of Iowa live on Good Morning Quad Cities.

We’re going to sit down with Dr. Melissa Shivers at the college’s newest residence hall – Elizabeth Catlett – which overlooks the Iowa River. We’re also going to check in on some Quad City students who are part of the most academically accomplished class – the class of 2021.

If you have any questions/comments for Dr. Shivers, fill out the form below:

