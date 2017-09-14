United Township students who helped save drowning 6-year-old honored by Moline Police

MOLINE — Two United Township students were honored tonight; one for saving a life, the other for making sure a person’s life will never be forgotten.

UT Seniors Van Thang and Riley Gomez were presented with awards from the Moline Police Department during tonight’s United Township versus Moline volleyball game.

Both Thang and Gomez were at the Moline riverfront when Gomez snapped a picture of Malik Williams and his son fishing.

Moments later, the child fell into the water and Williams jumped in after him.

Thang was able to save the child while Gomez dialed 9-1-1 but Williams died at the scene.

Besides the award, Gomez also received a camera and equipment from Camera Corner so that she can pursue her love of photography.