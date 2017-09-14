River Bend Food Bank expands with the opening of a food pantry in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The River Bend Food Bank is expanding it's efforts to fight hunger in and around the Quad Cities.

A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday afternoon for the Davenport Community Food Pantry that's located inside of the J.B. Young Opportunity Center.

As of now, the River Bend Food Bank serves 22 counties in the area.

The head of the food bank hopes that the new pantry will help to close the hunger gap in Scott County.

"To open this facility and to have the size of it, the location of it, provides a whole new avenue of service to families who need food and are unable to get it in any other way," said Mike Maloney of the Davenport School District.

The Davenport Community Food Pantry will distribute food on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings.