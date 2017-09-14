Local boy getting heart transplant he’s needed for years

A child who was born with a rare heart defect is finally getting the heart he always needed.

Back in 2014 News 8’s Jenna Morton introduced us to Will Kohn, a kid who had multiple open heart surgeries starting when he was just six days old. At this meeting years ago Will’s father Chris told us that Will was in need of a heart transplant.

Now at age six he’s getting one.

According to the Facebook page “Team Will,” that was made to offer updates on Will’s health, the child went into surgery Thursday morning, September 14, 2017.

An earlier post, published at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, said that Will had just been taken into the OR.

