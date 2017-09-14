Do your food dislikes match your home state?

Click here to get a larger, clearer look at the map

Every united State has its own culture, likes and dislikes.

A dating app, called “Hater,” figured out each state’s most hated food. While some are understandable, like Massachusetts’ dislike of mayonnaise on fries, or Louisiana’s cookies with raisins, others are an absolute anomaly, like California’s hatred of Chick-fil-A or Hawaii’s Coca-Cola.

Iowa‘s most hated food is quinoa, perhaps because nobody knows how to say or cook it?

And as for Illinois, it’s more of an action than a food, but their most hated food is “biting string cheese.”