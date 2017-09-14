Developer Todd Raufeisen sentenced to prison

ROCK ISLAND — A judge has sentenced Quad City developer Todd Raufeisen to serve six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Raufeisen appeared in federal court for sentencing on Thursday, September 14.

In May, Raufeisen admitted to defrauding 22 investors for a total loss of $1.7 million between 2010 and August 2016.

According to court documents, Raufeisen promised investors a higher rate of interest than conventional. He also promised investors the money would be placed in escrow until needed, would only be used for specific development projects, and if unused, the money would be returned. Instead, Raufeisen used the money for personal expenses and to repay previous investors.

Some investors received promissory notes that promised repayment, but Raufeisen also admitted to forging the signatures on the notes.

Raufeisen has been involved in several business development projects in the Quad City area, including the failed Dock development in Davenport, Fyre Lake Golf Club in Sherrard, Case Creek Trails in Moline, and Gale Village in Galesburg.

In 2016, Moline aldermen voted to cut all ties with Raufeisen, locking him out of development agreements with the city until 2020.

He faced a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.