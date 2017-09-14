Dense Fog Advisories in effect for the morning commute

Dense Fog Advisories are out through 9:00 a.m., mainly for areas east of the Mississippi River. Visibility levels will be near zero for many hometowns thanks to stagnant air and moderately-high humidity levels. It’s not until the sunshine warms the atmosphere by mid-morning that it will burn off.

Please use extra caution if you’re driving in foggy areas and don’t out-drive your headlights. And while we are creatures of habit, here is the one thing to think about before you get behind the wheel this morning:

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen