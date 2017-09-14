CHEF SCOTT: Heart Healthy Turkey Burgers

WQAD News 8, Scott Community College, and Mazola corn oil have teamed up to give you some great recipe ideas that help keep your heart healthy!
BETTENDORF, Iowa – You can become healthier by just replacing the ground beef.
"I'm going to show you today how to make a great Turkey burger with a flair," says Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center at Scott Community College.
"Let's get started."
1. Start with a pound of ground turkey (about 4 ounces per person)
2. Add 1 cup well drained pineapple
3. Add 4 Tbsp oatmeal
4. Mix well before adding 1 tsp of Italian seasoning
5. Add 1 Tbsp of orange marmalade
6. Add 1/2 tsp of barbecue sauce
7. Mix ingredients together
8. Store in a refrigerator for 20-minutes
9. Prepare onions with 2 Tbsp Mazola cooking oil into a mixing bowl
10. Blend in 1 tsp of orange marmalade
11. Use a brush to coat both sides of the sliced onions
12. Make burger patties from the ground turkey mixture
13. Place on a grill (about 7 minutes per side)
14. Add onions to the grill
15. Take burgers off the grill
16. Add barbecue sauce and caramelized onions
"And it's heart healthy. Enjoy!"