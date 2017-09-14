CHEF SCOTT: Heart Healthy Turkey Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – You can become healthier by just replacing the ground beef.

"I'm going to show you today how to make a great Turkey burger with a flair," says Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center at Scott Community College.

"Let's get started."

1. Start with a pound of ground turkey (about 4 ounces per person)

2. Add 1 cup well drained pineapple

3. Add 4 Tbsp oatmeal

4. Mix well before adding 1 tsp of Italian seasoning

5. Add 1 Tbsp of orange marmalade

6. Add 1/2 tsp of barbecue sauce

7. Mix ingredients together

8. Store in a refrigerator for 20-minutes

9. Prepare onions with 2 Tbsp Mazola cooking oil into a mixing bowl

10. Blend in 1 tsp of orange marmalade

11. Use a brush to coat both sides of the sliced onions

12. Make burger patties from the ground turkey mixture

13. Place on a grill (about 7 minutes per side)

14. Add onions to the grill

15. Take burgers off the grill

16. Add barbecue sauce and caramelized onions

"And it's heart healthy. Enjoy!"