CHEF SCOTT: Heart healthy Salmon Oscar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WQAD News 8, Scott Community College, and Mazola corn oil have teamed up to give you some great recipe ideas that help keep your heart healthy.

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to make a dish that fits in with the heart healthy campaign, yet it's upscale.

"I've got some beautiful salmon fillets and some lump crabs," explains Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

It's an easy recipe to follow:

1. Take 1/4 cup Mazola cooking oil and brush lightly onto the fillets

2. Brush inside of the skillet with Mazola cooking oil

3. Put 4 inch filet (per person) onto the skillet onto medium heat

4. Put 2 oz of asparagus into mixing bowl

5. Add 2 Tbsp of Mazola cooking oil

6. Salt and pepper to taste

7. Add a touch of tarragon

8. Mix so the oil coats the asparagus

9. Add to the skillet

"The thing about the (Mazola) corn oil is it only picks up the flavors you put in. It doesn't add flavor to itself," said Chef Scott.

10. Flip the salmon allowing asparagus to continue cooking

11. Make the sauce with 1/4 cup of Mazola corn oil into mixing container to make a roux

12. Add 1/4 cup corn starch

13. Whip in 1/4 cup of flour

14. Add 1 cup skim milk

15. Add 2 Tbsp of tarragon

16. Add 1 Tbsp of minced garlic

17. Take salmon out of the skillet to let it rest on a serving plate

18. Remove asparagus

19. Keep fond on the base of the skillet

20. Add 2 oz per person of lump crab

21. Add the mixed roux into the skillet, mixing the roux, fond, and crab together to make a Bearnaise sauce

22. Raise the heat

23. Plate the salmon, add Bearnaise sauce

24. Add asparagus

"And we have a beautiful heart health meal," says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"