CHEF SCOTT: Heart healthy Salmon Oscar

WQAD News 8, Scott Community College, and Mazola corn oil have teamed up to give you some great recipe ideas that help keep your heart healthy.
BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's time to make a dish that fits in with the heart healthy campaign, yet it's upscale.
"I've got some beautiful salmon fillets and some lump crabs," explains Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.
It's an easy recipe to follow:
1. Take 1/4 cup Mazola cooking oil and brush lightly onto the fillets
2. Brush inside of the skillet with Mazola cooking oil
3. Put 4 inch filet (per person) onto the skillet onto medium heat
4. Put 2 oz of asparagus into mixing bowl
5. Add 2 Tbsp of Mazola cooking oil
6. Salt and pepper to taste
7. Add a touch of tarragon
8. Mix so the oil coats the asparagus
9. Add to the skillet
"The thing about the (Mazola) corn oil is it only picks up the flavors you put in. It doesn't add flavor to itself," said Chef Scott.
10. Flip the salmon allowing asparagus to continue cooking
11. Make the sauce with 1/4 cup of Mazola corn oil into mixing container to make a roux
12. Add 1/4 cup corn starch
13. Whip in 1/4 cup of flour
14. Add 1 cup skim milk
15. Add 2 Tbsp of tarragon
16. Add 1 Tbsp of minced garlic
17. Take salmon out of the skillet to let it rest on a serving plate
18. Remove asparagus
19. Keep fond on the base of the skillet
20. Add 2 oz per person of lump crab
21. Add the mixed roux into the skillet, mixing the roux, fond, and crab together to make a Bearnaise sauce
22. Raise the heat
23. Plate the salmon, add Bearnaise sauce
24. Add asparagus
"And we have a beautiful heart health meal," says Chef Scott.
"Enjoy!"