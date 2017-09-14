Adventure Triathlon coming to the Quad Cities Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anybody seeking an adventure: this is the weekend for you. River Action's annual "Taming of the Slough" is happening in the Quad Cities this Saturday morning. An "adventure triathlon" will have people paddle 3.8 miles on the Mississippi River around Campbell's Island, complete a 5+ mile off-road mountain bike trail at Illiniwek Forest Preserve, finished with a two-mile run at Empire Park. Proceeds go to River Action, which does many environmental projects in our region each year.

For those wanting more information, registration is available by clicking here.

Packet Pick-Up is Friday September 15th from 5-7 p.m. at Bent River Brewing Company in downtown Moline (1413 5th Avenue).

Of note: participants must provide their own equipment. Organizers say more than 100 athletes are expected for this year's event.