Wildfires bring smoke, poor air quality back to the Quad Cities

Get ready for more marginally-poor air quality in the Quad Cities.

Yesterday, more than a million and a half acres were affected by wildfires with some 8 million burned since the beginning of the year. Montana has the most fires with little relief expected when it comes to higher humidity levels and rainfall.

Upper-level wind flow will blow the smoke east through much of Montana and the Dakotas. While most of it will continue along the U.S.-Canadian border, the smoke will drift south across Minnesota into Iowa.

The smoke may even make it unhealthy for a time in the next few days. We’ll monitor the air quality for you. And you can do that on the Environmental Protection Agency’s AIRNow website.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen