Time to rely on the A/C in the days ahead as summer-like air returns

Our beautiful September day will lead to another pleasantly cool September night with overnight lows around the low to mid 50s. This will be the last pleasantly cool night we see for a while as he well advertised stretch of summer-like air spills across the area in the days ahead.

Highs will be common in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday before a weak front from the west slides through. That front will still produce that rain chance Saturday night into Sunday. However, the computer models are still showing the coverage to be spotty and light.

Fortunately, I do see a couple more rain chances next week as another shoot of summer-like air returns briefly.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

