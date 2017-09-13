Sub shop Jersey Mike’s to host grand opening in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Another popular national restaurant chain is set to open in the Quad Cities later this autumn, with a Jersey Mike’s Subs franchise coming to Davenport.

Franchise owners Aron and Camilla Lees have scheduled a grand opening for the new shop on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The store is located at 2124 Kimberly Road, in the Duck Creek Plaza development.

It will be only the third Jersey Mike’s location in Iowa, according to the company website, joining a pair of stores in the Des Moines metro area. The next nearest Jersey Mike’s to the Quad Cities is in East Peoria.

To show their commitment to the community, the owners are circulating 10,000 coupons throughout the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to McKinley Elementary and Sudlow Intermediate School. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We are so pleased to be able to support McKinley Elementary and Sudlow Intermediate School in the difference they make in the lives of the children of the Quad Cities,” said Aron Lees. “We know the impact the teachers and staff of these local schools have on the children and what a difference they can make in their lives. We are extremely excited to be able to help them and create lifelong relationships with the staff, the children and their families.”

Aron Lees, who was born and raised in the Quad Cities, is excited to bring a new restaurant option to his hometown.

“This is where I spent my entire childhood, youth, and all the way through college.<‘ he said. “All of our friends and family live here, which makes my wife and I extremely excited to be able to introduce Jersey Mike’s to everyone we love and the cities we call home.”

Jersey Mike’s was founded in a single storefront in 1956 and now has more than 1,500 restaurants nationwide, according to the company’s website.