Mother-daughter team receives $15,000 to help mission in delivering clothes to kids in need

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Kelly Cook and her 12 year-old daughter Maddie transformed a school bus into a chic boutique on wheels.

They're taking their mission and their bright red bus to deliver clothes to kids and teens in need.

Since July, their efforts to bring gently donated clothes that are fashion forward have exploded.

Their clothes, shoes, and accessories have brought outfits to about 100 students just in time for school.

During the 10th anniversary of a nation women-led life insurer program, Royal Neighbors of America, they presented funds to keep the wheels turning for Maddie's closet.

Royal Neighbors of America donated a $10,000 dollar check to the non-profit organization.

"(...)We wanted to do amazing things. And with them getting behind us and supporting what we're doing so that we're able to continue getting out there, we're so excited for what this could mean for us for the future," says Kelly Cook.

Within a few minutes, they were presented a surprise $5,000 dollar additional check to help with the maintenance and gas costs for the bus. Their donations totaling to $15,000 dollars.

"We're a women's empowerment organization(...) sometimes they need a monetary boost to make that dream a reality whether it's a business or in this case a non-profit," says Cynthia Tidwell, President and CEO of Royal Neighbors of America.

Kelly and her daughter Maddie plan to expand their closet to help out boys and young male teens.

In addition to the check presentation, 50 random selected attendees were given $10 dollars to pay it forward to the local community.