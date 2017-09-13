Lawsuit against Illinois House Speaker Madigan allowed to proceed

CHICAGO, Illinois — A lawsuit against Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will be allowed to proceed.

A federal judge gave the go-ahead to the suit by former primary challenger Jason Gonzales.

Gonzales claims that Madigan defeated him by putting up two sham candidates with Hispanic last names in order to split the Hispanic vote in the March 2016 primary.

The judge will allow Gonzales’ lawyers to seek Madigan’s campaign records, emails, and other documents.