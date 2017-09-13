Hampton Township Clinic temporarily closed until they can find a doctor to run it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Illinois--Nursing staff at the Hampton Township Clinic have been temporarily laid off until the township can hire a doctor.

The free clinic has been without a doctor since August, that’s when the former doctor, Larry Peterson, passed away.

“Basically, without a doctor’s license there is nothing (our nursing staff) can do,” says Hampton Township Supervisor, Gail McIntyre.

She says the clinic would normally see anywhere from 40 to 60 patients a week, they have since been referred to a clinic in Colona until a replacement is found.

“We’ve reached out to other agencies (Dr. Peterson) worked with, the Rock Island County Jail and the Rock Island County Health Department, we are all talking with each other to help find a doctor,” says McIntyre.

The Rock Island County Health Department says the limited pay and resources makes it difficult to fill the position.

The township plans to hire temporary doctors to fill in until they can find a permanent replacement.