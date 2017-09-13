× Governor Rauner speaks with Amazon executives about location of second headquarters

CHICAGO, Illinois — Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says he’s personally spoken with Amazon executives about bringing the company’s second headquarters to Illinois.

A Chicago developer has the site of an old steel plant along the Chicago River in mind as a possible location.

The competition for the new site is sure to be fierce as several other cities around the country are expected to bid for the opportunity that could come with 50,000 jobs.