CHEF SCOTT: Crab baguettes with bleu cheese

BETTENDORF, Iowa –Think about your appetite.

"How many times have you wanted a little more than an appetizer but not quite a meal?" asks Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"That's what we're going to do today: Crab baguettes with bleu cheese crumbles.

1. Start with a loaf of Italian bread, cutting two slices per person

2. Spray cooking oil spray onto the aluminum foil covered baking sheet

3. Place sliced of bread onto the foil

4. Add one pound of crab into a mixing bowl

5. Add one cup Ranch dressing

6. Add 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

7. Add 1 Tbsp garlic mixed with 1 tsp curry

8. Add 1 tsp of salt

9. Add some freshly ground pepper

10. Mix together into a paste

11. Spread a generous portion onto the slices

12. Add bleu cheese crumbles

13. Place into a broiler, watching it closely so it doesn't burn

"You know what I love about the broiler is that it gives a nice browning," says Chef Scott.

"But you've got to really stay with it."

This works for a main meal or an appetizer.

14. Top with some Tarragon

15. Serve with fruit

"Enjoy!"