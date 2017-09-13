Battle of the Badges pits firefighters against police in Muscatine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Police and firefighters in Muscatine went head-to-head on the ballfield for the first ever "Battle of the Badges."

The two departments wanted to come together and throw an event for the community, so they faced off in a softball game aimed at raising money for Special Olympics.

As the ball game went on, the event also offered food, games and activities for kids.

"It's awesome. It just shows all the hard work that we've put in and all the other community members that have helped support this and donate that it really shows that our community does support us, and they're here to have fun," said Whitney Pena with the Muscatine Police Department.

Organizers hope for this to become a yearly event.