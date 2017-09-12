Volunteers plan to open Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois in time for Fall Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULTON, Illinois-- Heritage Canyon is the cleanest it’s been in months, but it still has a long way to go.

A storm in late July filled the 19th century-styled tourist attraction with more than a foot of mud.

"I never personally experienced anything like this before, it was just heartbreaking… We didn’t know how much water was in the buildings. We could only go so far to see the damage," says Elizabeth Keller from the Early American Crafters, the canyon’s local volunteer group.

Since the flood, the city had to cancel its annual Beggar’s Walk in Heritage Canyon, due to the amount of mud still left behind and a lack of volunteers for the event.

Keller says she hopes to see the Canyon partially reopened by the end of September, in time for the Fall Festival.

“There’s always a certain anticipation before Fall Festival… Now that we're doing all this work it’s exciting,” says Keller.

Heritage Canyon staff have since started to restore parts of their General Store, as well as build a brick walk way through the canyon.

Buildings like the school house and the upstairs half of the General Store will remain closed through Fall Fest.

Keller says Heritage canyon is always looking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts and future events. She says anyone interested should give her a call (563) 212-5741.