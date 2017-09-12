Village of Buda suspending water service again starting Wednesday afternoon

BUDA, Illinois — Leaders in the Village of Buda are suspending water service to replace two fire hydrants.

As repairs are made, crews will shut off water service starting after school lets out Wednesday, September 13, according to the Superintendent of Public Works. That should be around 3 p.m.

Once repairs are complete, a boil order will follow. During a boil order, it is recommended that you boil any water before consumption.

Village leaders will announce when the boil order is over, but they usually last 24 hours.