× Summer air still on track to return later this week.. Shower possible Sunday

Another beautiful September day as daytime highs reached around the 80 degree mark. Seasonally cool conditions expected overnight too, as lows will dip around the low to mid 50s.

Little change in the forecast for your Wednesday with loads of sunshine and daytime highs around the 80 degree mark.

Starting Thursday is when our scheduled summer warmth returns across the area. Mid 80s will be common both Thursday and Friday before the warmest of the air is felt on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

A weak front will pass through late that night into Sunday. Depending on how much moisture is available for this front to rinse out will determine what type of shower coverage we’ll see. Hope its a nice soaker. We need the rain!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

