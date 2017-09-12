Shredded Pork Tacos for your Next Tailgate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tailgating season is finally here! Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn has a tailgating recipe that is easy, healthy and sure to make your fans happy.

Shredded Pork Tacos

3 pound boneless pork roast

1 package taco seasoning

1/2 cup salsa, mild or medium

2 bell peppers, sliced

1 1/2 cup chicken broth

1 whole grain tortillas

Rub roast evenly with taco seasoning. In a crock pot or slow cooker, combine pork, salsa, peppers, and chicken broth or water. Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 5 hours, or until internal temperature of the roast reaches 145°F. Remove roast, leaving juices behind, and shred with two forks. Add pork back to the crock pot or slow cooker and stir until combined. Top tortillas with pork and pepper mixture, sour cream, and shredded lettuce. Enjoy!