Police investigating the disappearance of a 22-year-old Bettendorf man

BETTENDORF — The Bettendorf Police Department is seeking the public’s help in a missing persons case.

David Allen McAllister, 22, was last seen by his mother on May 10, 2017. The last known contact with him took place the next day, May 11.

McAllister, who may have been experiencing personal issues at the time of his disappearance, was possibly last seen in the area of Vander Veer Park, Junge Park, or 35th Street and Harrison Street in Davenport.

He is described as a white male, 22, 5’9″, and 160 lbs. with medium dark blonde hair, blue eyes, and various tattoos.

It is unknown what clothes he was last wearing.

Anyone with information regarding David’s whereabouts or anyone who has had recent contact with him is asked to call the Bettendorf Police Department at (563) 344-4015.

You can see the Missing Person Flyer from the QC Missing Persons Network here.