Photos: Hy-Vee Extreme Cake Challenge

*Come back to see who won Tuesday’s semi-final!

DAVENPORT — What happens when you bring a bunch of creative cake decorators together in one room? Cake chaos in the best way!

About 20 cake decorators from Hy-Vee stores around the area gathered at NorthPark Mall Tuesday, September 12th to put their skills to the test in the Extreme Cake Challenge semi-final. Each decorator came prepared with an original idea and the materials they needed. Decorators had three hours to finish their cakes for the judges to meander.

Cakes were judged on technical appearance, icing appearance, and level of difficulty.

Prizes will be given for the top three places. 1st place gets $600, 2nd place gets $300, and 3rd place gets $200. The top two designers get to compete in the company finals in Des Moines on November 11th.

