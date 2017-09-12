× Moline artist to make new sculpture for soldiers’ monument

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — A Moline artist has been chosen to make a replacement sculpture for an eroded statue on top of the Rock Island County Civil War Soldiers’ Monument.

The Moline Dispatch reports John Ketner has been chosen from among five applicants. Ketner has already created several monuments in Rock Island.

The old statue has been in storage since October 2014 when it appeared it was in danger of falling of the base.

A group including the sheriff’s office and the Rock Island County Historical Society has raised about $48,000 through raffles, donations and a car wash for the project.

Ketner founded an art studio called “Lost Arts Studio” that specializes in bronze sculpture and custom-made furniture.

Click here to see some of Ketner’s work.