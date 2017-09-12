Mini heat wave coming in a few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While today will be comfortable, temperatures will really rise by the weekend. We'll be around 79 degrees today with a northeasterly wind 10-15 mph.

A warming trend will have us in the middle to upper 80s Thursday through Saturday. Some computer guidance suggests high temperatures in the lower 90s...especially on Saturday. What's different about heat waves this time of year: a lack of humidity levels. In the Spring and early parts of Summer, there is an ample amount of moisture due to very healthy plants and agriculture. Here in September, everything is drying out. And when you factor in the recent stretch of dry weather, we will be quite warm heading into the weekend.

Our only really good chance of rain over the next two weeks will be Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen