Local hurricane relief efforts for Irma and Harvey
Americans from the southern tip of Florida, up through the southeast, across to eastern Texas are all struggling to clean up and rebuild after the double whammy of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.
Here in the Quad Cities, companies, non-profits and individuals are all pitching in to help their fellow Americans deal with the aftermath.
We are compiling all those efforts here. If you have a relief effort to report, please send us an email at news@wqad.com.
- Schnucks – Scan & Give Campaign to Benefit Victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma
ST. LOUIS – The flooding and damage brought to the Gulf Coast by Hurricane Harvey was quickly followed up by another devastating storm, Hurricane Irma, this time in Florida. Unfortunately, the need is now twice as big. In an effort to continue the support for the American Red Cross, Schnucks has extended its Scan & Give campaign at all 100 stores throughout five states to now run through Friday, Sept. 15. At checkout customers have the option to add a $1, $5 or $10 donation to their bill with 100% going to the American Red Cross and benefiting both hurricane relief funds. To date, the Scan & Give has raised more than $61,000. Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. The company takes pride in its community partnerships and gives more than $13 million annually in food to food pantries and more than $1.7 million to not-for-profit organizations through the company’s My Schnucks Card program. Schnucks operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Privately held, Schnucks employs 14,000 teammates and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Follow Schnucks on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Schnucks/.
- T&L Contracting and Lugnutts Automotive (Burlington, Iowa) – Looking for donations of the following items to fill a semi-truck that is bound for Texas to help those who are survivors of hurricane Harvey and those working and volunteering to help the survivors.
Bottled Water
Non-perishable food items
Baby formula and baby food
DiapersDog food
Cat food
Bird seed
Breathing Masks
5-gallon buckets
Work and/or rubber gloves
Scrubbing brushes
Bleach
Lysol or other cleaning supplies
Items can be brought to the Slumberland parking lot on Agency Road, Burlington, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
- American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region – The American Red Cross continues to provide critical services to residents in Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Georgia as thousands of people remain in shelters in need of a safe place to stay, food, health services and emotional support. Red Cross volunteers are on the ground across the affected areas and more volunteers will be needed to deploy in the coming days and weeks.The American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region is recruiting new volunteers to assist with the recovery efforts from Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. To expedite the process, the Red Cross is offering Just In Time—a special fast track training for those interested in deploying to help with the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts. The training session will be offered in several locations over the coming weeks. Just In Time participants will be eligible to deploy following the successful completion of the required training and a background check.Saturday, September 16 – County EMA Office Building, 311 Miracle Ave., Effingham, IL
Saturday, September 16 – Red Cross Office, 311 W. John H. Gwynn Jr., Ave., Peoria, IL
Saturday, September 23 – Red Cross Office, 3000 N. 23rd St., Quincy, IL
Saturday, September 23 – Children’s Safety Village, Univ. of IL Springfield, 4521 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL
Saturday, September 23 – I Hotel & Conference Center, 1900 S. 1st St., Champaign, IL
Saturday, September 30 – Red Cross Office, One Westport Court, Bloomington, IL
Saturday, September 30 – Red Cross Office, 2674 North Main St., Decatur, IL
Saturday, September 30 – Red Cross Office, 1100 River Drive, Moline, IL
Saturday, September 30 – Community of Christ Church, 100 W. Deyoung St. Marion, IL
Saturday, October 7 – Red Cross Office, 311 W. John H. Gwynn Jr., Ave., Peoria, IL
Saturday, October 7 – Children’s Safety Village, Univ. of IL Springfield, 4521 S. 11th St., Springfield, ILThe training session is free, but registration is requested. All sessions are from 8:00am to 5:00pm. To register, contact Laura.Streid@redcross.org or 309-662-0500 ext. 7428. Please specify which location when you register.
- Valley Construction/Rock Island Police – Valley Construction has led an effort throughout the Quad Cities to help residents in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey by collecting supplies in order to fill two semi-trailers to deliver to the Houston area.The men and women of the Rock Island Police and Fire Departments, The Rock Island Police Benevolent & Protective Association – Unit #3, The Fraternal Order of Police – Lodge #57, and The International Association of Fire Fighters Local #26, have all teamed up to purchase over $1,800.00 in supplies to be donated towards the relief effort.
Please join us on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at 1:30 pm, in the front parking lot of the Rock Island Police Department where we will be loading the supplies onto the Valley Trailer.
- Two Men and a Truck, Davenport – The Davenport location is working with the Church of God to hold a donation drive from September 11-17 to collect items that will then be loaded into the moving truck headed to Houston. Bottled water, canned goods, diapers, pet food and other nonperishable goods can be dropped off at the TMT office at 5000 Tremont Ave Building 200 Suite 202 and Church of God at 1334 Ripley St. in Davenport. If residents can’t get to either location, movers are more than happy to pick up donations from their homes.