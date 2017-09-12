Local hurricane relief efforts for Irma and Harvey

Americans from the southern tip of Florida, up through the southeast, across to eastern Texas are all struggling to clean up and rebuild after the double whammy of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Here in the Quad Cities, companies, non-profits and individuals are all pitching in to help their fellow Americans deal with the aftermath.

We are compiling all those efforts here. If you have a relief effort to report, please send us an email at news@wqad.com.

Schnucks – Scan & Give Campaign to Benefit Victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

ST. LOUIS – The flooding and damage brought to the Gulf Coast by Hurricane Harvey was quickly followed up by another devastating storm, Hurricane Irma, this time in Florida. Unfortunately, the need is now twice as big. In an effort to continue the support for the American Red Cross, Schnucks has extended its Scan & Give campaign at all 100 stores throughout five states to now run through Friday, Sept. 15. At checkout customers have the option to add a $1, $5 or $10 donation to their bill with 100% going to the American Red Cross and benefiting both hurricane relief funds. To date, the Scan & Give has raised more than $61,000. Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. The company takes pride in its community partnerships and gives more than $13 million annually in food to food pantries and more than $1.7 million to not-for-profit organizations through the company’s My Schnucks Card program. Schnucks operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Privately held, Schnucks employs 14,000 teammates and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Follow Schnucks on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Schnucks/.

T&L Contracting and Lugnutts Automotive (Burlington, Iowa) – Looking for donations of the following items to fill a semi-truck that is bound for Texas to help those who are survivors of hurricane Harvey and those working and volunteering to help the survivors.

Bottled Water

Non-perishable food items

Baby formula and baby food

DiapersDog food

Cat food

Bird seed

Breathing Masks

5-gallon buckets

Work and/or rubber gloves

Scrubbing brushes

Bleach

Lysol or other cleaning supplies

Items can be brought to the Slumberland parking lot on Agency Road, Burlington, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.