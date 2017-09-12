Kansas City couple’s perfect proposal goes wrong, becomes viral

KANSAS CITY — Seth Dixon had the perfect plan.

He’d take his girlfriend Ruth to a very special spot on a beautiful bridge above a rushing stream, get down on one knee, take out a jewelry box and ask her to be his wife.

The plan seemed to be going swimmingly, until the jewelry box part. When Dixon opened the box, the engagement ring popped out, bounded away and landed in the aforementioned rushing stream.

Fortunately for lovers of viral videos, the entire fiasco was captured on camera by photographer Staci Dabney. Dabney even managed to capture some of the couple’s friends frantically searching the stream bed for the missing ring. But it was never found.

Feeling bad for the couple, Dabney has set up a GoFundMe page to help replace the ring.

Meantime, Ruth is still not 100 percent sure the proposal counted.

“I mean we really didn’t finish the proposal so I mean I hope he would propose again,” she joked.