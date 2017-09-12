Davenport and Bettendorf Schools name newly-elected board members

DAVENPORT — Davenport Schools officially has two new members on it’s school board.

Out of the six candidates vying for three open positions, Allison Beck, Bruce Potts, and Clyde Mayfield were named the winners of Tuesday’s election.

Beck finished with 26 percent of the vote, followed by Potts with 23 percent.

Mayfield, who was the only incumbent running in the race, secured his spot again on the board.

Bettendorf Schools also held their school board election on Tuesday, in which Andrew Champion, Richard Lynch, and Adam Holland were elected.