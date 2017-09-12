Bettendorf prepares for rival Pleasant Valley this week. While fan bases hype the "HyVee Bowl", the Bulldogs look ahead to next challenge.
Bulldogs stay focused during rivalry week
-
New Faces ready to lead Bettendorf Football
-
Bettendorf wins big on the road
-
Bettendorf bests P.V. in 99th minute
-
Rival schools come together at football game to help Hurricane Harvey victims
-
Two women’s healthcare clinics closing today
-
-
Isle of Capri Riverboat casino returns to the Quad Cities with new purpose
-
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Bettendorf
-
Bettendorf Softball sweeps North Scott
-
Bettendorf makes Quarterfinal statement
-
P.V. softball sweeps rival Bettendorf
-
-
Bettendorf Volleyball sweeps Clinton
-
Bettendorf Soccer wins third place game at state
-
Bettendorf drops home opener to W. Des Moines Valley