Bandits roll towards Fort Wayne with plenty of momentum

Posted 11:23 pm, September 12, 2017, by

The Bandits left for Fort Wayne on Tuesday with plenty of momentum.  Q.C. has won 2 must win games in the last 4 days to advance to the Midwest League Championship series for the 1st time since 2013.  Game 1 is Wednesday in Fort Wayne.