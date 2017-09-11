Two Men and a Truck partners with Davenport church to help hurricane victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Two Men and a Truck moving company is partnering with the Church of God in Davenport to collect donations for hurricane victims.

Beginning today, Monday, Sept. 11, they will be collecting water, canned goods, and diapers.

The items will be taken to Texas next Monday, Sept. 18.

Organizers of the event say it's a good way for people to remember the victims of Hurricane Harvey in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

People can drop off donations at the church or call Two Men and a Truck for pickup.