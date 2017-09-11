× Small portion of Bridge Ave. to close for road work in Davenport

DAVENPORT — A small stretch of Bridge Avenue will be closed for more than a month.

Crews will be resurfacing the road between Kirkwood Boulevard and East 12th Street starting Tuesday, September 12th, according to Davenport Public Works. The project is expected to be complete by Friday, October 20th.

Also included in the project are sewer repairs in 10 places, milling asphalt, patching pavement, fixing curbs and sidewalks, and finally repaving with asphalt.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route during this time.