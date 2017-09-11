Seasonal scene continues…Summer warmth on track later this week…

This seasonal air mass is not expected to break down for a few more days as the northeast flow at the surface remains fixed across the Midwest. Our sunshine we had today may be covered by some scattered high clouds tomorrow into Wednesday as remnants of Irma spins itself out of existence across the Tennessee Valley. Daytime highs will range between 76 to 81 degrees with overnight lows around the mid 50s.

After Wednesday, a southerly flow will develop allowing temperatures to climb into the warmer 80s. The warmest comes on Saturday with temperatures likely in the upper 80s.

This will follow our next round of showers by the time Sunday rolls in. The question is how much moisture will we get out of it. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

